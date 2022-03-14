Left Menu

Indian Wells: Tommy Paul upsets Alexander Zverev; Berrettini, Rublev advance

Tommy Paul on Sunday completed the biggest win of his career by defeating world number 3 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2) in the second round at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells: Tommy Paul upsets Alexander Zverev; Berrettini, Rublev advance
Tommy Paul on Sunday completed the biggest win of his career by defeating world number 3 Alexander Zverev 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2) in the second round at Indian Wells. Against the third-seeded German, Paul upped his level in the deciding-set tie-break to complete the upset.

The American rallied from 4-2 down in the third set before racing through a tiebreak to claim his spot in the third round. He is one of seven Americans to reach the last 32 at Indian Wells. Paul reached the fourth round in California in 2021, beating then-World No. 5 Andrey Rublev on the way to his best run at an ATP Masters 1000 event, and he continues to look comfortable on the big stage at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Paul's third-round opponent will be Alex de Minaur, after the 29th seed came out on top in an all-Australian battle with John Millman. Italy's Matteo Berrettini, the No.6 seed, faced adversity early and often on Sunday but was able to emerge with a win over 18-year-old Holger Rune, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The Italian, who has never reached the round of 16 at Indian Wells, sets a third-round clash with 30th-seeded Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

Alexander Bublik has been riding the hot hand in 2022, riding into the California desert on the heels of back-to-back top-10 wins. The 24-year-old demonstrated proficiency as he pushed past crowd favorite Andy Murray, 7-6(9), 6-3. Earlier, Andrey Rublev, the No.7-seed continued his torrid tennis, pushing past Germany's Dominik Koepfer, 7-5, 6-4, for his tenth consecutive victory. (ANI)

