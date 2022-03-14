Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. EL CLASICO TEST

Real Madrid host Barcelona on Sunday in a match that will give visiting coach Xavi Hernandez a chance to see how much his team have progressed since his arrival in mid-November. Real are seven points clear of second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand at lowly Mallorca to be played later on Monday, while Barca are third after thrashing Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday.

That was Barcelona's fourth straight league win but they are still 12 points adrift of Real with 11 matches to play. Having fallen to ninth when Ronald Koeman was fired, Xavi has revitalised Barca and they are unbeaten since their extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 20, having scored 20 goals in their last six league games.

Another win would confirm Barca are going in right direction after pushing the reset button following the loss of Lionel Messi in the close season due to their financial problems. However, Real are on a high after their epic come-from-behind last-16 Champions League win over Paris St-Germain and are aiming for a LaLiga-European Cup double this season.

SEVILLA SETBACK Second-placed Sevilla's fading title hopes took another blow on Sunday with a draw at Rayo Vallecano - the sixth stalemate in their last eight league matches.

They are now seven points behind Real Madrid having played a game more and only five clear of Barcelona, who have a game in hand, and fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Julen Lopetegui's side have won just seven of their last 15 matches in all competitions this year and are struggling to cope with injuries and a busy calendar.

They must retain their focus for the Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday at West Ham United, which they lead 1-0. They have won the trophy a record six times and will hope to play in the final being hosted at their own Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RACE

Only four points separate third-placed Barcelona from Real Sociedad in sixth as the battle to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification intensifies. Sevilla were the only team in the top seven who played and did not win at the weekend and they are now looking over their shoulders as their hopes of catching leaders Real Madrid fade.

Barca's victory on Sunday moved them within five points of Sevilla with a game in hand and Xavi's team now have 51 points, level with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Villarreal all won 1-0 at home to edge closer to Sevilla. Fifth-placed Betis have 49 points, Real Sociedad 47 and Villarreal, in seventh, 45.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)