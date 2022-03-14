Motorsports veteran Musa Sherif completes 300 rallies in 30 years

Seven-time National rally champion Musa Sherif achieved a rare feat when he completed 300 rallies without a break in 30 years at the iconic Karnataka 1000 rally, the second round of the delayed Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four-wheelers, near here.

Musa, who achieved the milestone on Sunday, was felicitated by Motorsports Journalists Federation for his accomplishment.

Musa, 50, who made his debut in two-wheeler rallying as a rider in 1993, moved on to develop as a skilled navigator, switching to four-wheelers in 1995.

The Kasargod rallyist sat with nearly 50 drivers and took part in 69 international rallies.

Musa's 300 rallies include both two-wheelers and cars in all formats of the game including TSD with 35 INRC-round victories, and 33 of them with Gaurav Gill.

He was nominated for the Khel Ratna award last year by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs in India (FMSCI).

Three-time Asia Pacific Rally (APRC) champion and Arjuna awardee Gill presented the award to Musa.

