PGTI Players Championship 2022 to tee off on March 15 in Kolkata

The PGTI Players Championship 2022 will be played here at the Tollygunge Club starting from March 15. The fourth event of the 2022 PGTI season carries a prize purse of Rs. 50 lakh. The tournament field consists of 132 players including 129 professionals and three amateurs. It is a 72-hole stroke play event with the cut being applied after 36 holes. The stellar field at the event features some of the biggest names in Indian professional golf such as Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Viraj Madappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Chikkarangappa, defending champion Karandeep Kochhar and PGTI Order of Merit leader Kshitij Naveed Kaul, to name a few.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh will be playing a professional event in Kolkata for the first time since 2016. Interestingly, at the previous PGTI Players Championship held at Tollygunge Club in 2016, Karandeep Kochhar, while still an amateur, created history by becoming the youngest player to win on the PGTI at the age of 17 years and 163 days. As a result, he also became the first Indian amateur to win on the PGTI.

The foreign players competing are Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana, N Thangaraja and Vijitha Bandara as well as Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain. Besides SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee and Viraj Madappa, the other prominent Kolkata-based professionals in the field are Shankar Das, Feroz Ali Mollah, Sunit Chowrasia, Divyanshu Bajaj and Mohammad Sanju. The three Kolkata-based amateurs participating are Rohan Shroff, Samridh Sen and Rahul Batra.

Mr Joydeep Datta Gupta, President, Tollygunge Club, said, "We are delighted to host such champion golfers at our club. This will provide our golfers, particularly juniors, the inspiration to aspire to be champions. This will also motivate many more of our members to take up golf." Mr Gaurav Ghosh, Golf Captain, Tollygunge Club, said, "We are very pleased to host the PGTI Players Championship which will be the first PGTI event to be staged at Tollygunge Club in two years. The tournament promises to be a great spectacle for our club members with India's top golfing stars teeing it up. We're confident the professionals will enjoy the excellent playing conditions. We wish them all the best."

Mr Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We thank Tollygunge Club for partnering with us in staging the event and look forward to returning to this magnificent venue after two years. The depth of the field featuring some of India's leading names along with the impressive prize purse makes for an exciting week of golf. We wish the players all the best." (ANI)

