India complete 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka

India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test here on Monday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.
Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) and spinner R Ashwin (4/55) shared seven wickets among themselves for India. Sri Lanka had reached 151 for 4 at tea while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs.
Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis (54) shared 97 runs for the second wicket.
Brief Scores: India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared. Sri Lanka: 109 and 208 all out in 59.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 107, Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 4/55, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23).
