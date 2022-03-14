Left Menu

India complete 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka had reached 151 for 4 at tea while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs.Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis 54 shared 97 runs for the second wicket.Brief Scores India 252 and 303 for 9 declared. Sri Lanka 109 and 208 all out in 59.3 overs Dimuth Karunaratne 107, Kusal Mendis 54 R Ashwin 455, Jasprit Bumrah 323.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:56 IST
India complete 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India hammered Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the second and final Test here on Monday to complete a 2-0 series whitewash.

Resuming the third day at 28 for one, Sri Lanka ended their second innings at 208 all out after captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored a fine 107.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/23) and spinner R Ashwin (4/55) shared seven wickets among themselves for India. Sri Lanka had reached 151 for 4 at tea while chasing a mammoth target of 447 runs.

Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis (54) shared 97 runs for the second wicket.

Brief Scores: India: 252 and 303 for 9 declared. Sri Lanka: 109 and 208 all out in 59.3 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 107, Kusal Mendis 54; R Ashwin 4/55, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022