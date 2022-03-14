Disney Star renews broadcast rights for next three Premier League seasons

Left Menu

Disney Star has renewed its broadcast rights for the Premier League for the next three seasons, from 2022/23 to 2024/25 for the Indian sub-continent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:02 IST
Representative image (Photo/ Premier League Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Disney Star has renewed its broadcast rights for the Premier League for the next three seasons, from 2022/23 to 2024/25 for the Indian sub-continent. With the extension, the Indian broadcaster will be associated with the biggest football league in the world for over two decades.

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The Premier League is available to watch in 880 million homes in 188 countries. "We are delighted to continue our association with the Premier League and look forward to the collaboration over the next three seasons. Our joint efforts have seen viewership for the league grow manifold and we remain committed to widening its popularity as well as deepening the affiliation for its clubs," said Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star in a statement.

"With Premier League and the Indian Super League, we are home to the two most popular football leagues in India and will continue our endeavor to grow football fandom in the country," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

