Indian Wells: Halep rolls over Gauff; Kerber beats Kasatkina to advance

The World No. 26 Simona Halep advanced into Round 16 with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 18-year-old Coco Gauff at Indian Wells on Sunday. The 2015 champion Halep proven to be the more experienced player as she sealed the 6-3 opening set after 38 minutes. The second set saw both players manage their service games well but Halep calmly worked her way and managed to earn three match points to defeat America on her birthday.

This was their career's second meeting, in their first clash in 2019 Wimbledon the Romanian defeated Gauff with 6-3, 6-3. Halep will face Sorana Cirstea in an all-Romanian clash. The 30-yer-old made her 11th appearance in the tournament and will now look to make her fifth quarterfinal in the California desert.

Later, former No.1 Angelique Kerber dominated Daria Kasatkina with 6-2, 6-1, to set up a first-time meeting clash with World No.4 Iga Swiatek. Playing at the court 2, Kerber was able to break serve six times and secured the win after 63 minutes. Kerber has faced Kasatkina more than any other opponent in her career.

"I knew before that I have to play really aggressive against her and to go for it and play my game. It was a little bit windy out there so I was trying to get used to the wind, stepping one step forward and taking the match in my hand. I'm happy with how I played and my performance," said Angelique Kerber after the match. (ANI)

