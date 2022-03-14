Rugby-England’s Curry to miss Six Nations clash with France
Victory for France will seal the Six Nations title, and the Grand Slam, for the first time since 2010, and will also see England lose three matches in the competition for the second year in a row. That would leave question marks over their preparations for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, despite the positive spin put on their performances by Jones.
England will be without flanker Tom Curry for their Six Nations finale against France in Paris on Saturday, a blow to coach Eddie Jones as he looks to finish the campaign on a much-needed high. Curry injured his hamstring in the 32-15 home loss to Ireland on Saturday that left England out of contention for the trophy heading into their game against the championship leaders.
Flanker Jack Willis was called into the 34-man squad by Jones on Monday, having not played a test since he injured his knee against Italy in last year’s competition. Victory for France will seal the Six Nations title, and the Grand Slam, for the first time since 2010, and will also see England lose three matches in the competition for the second year in a row.
Squad:
Forwards: Alfie Barbeary, Jamie Blamire, Ollie Chessum, Nic Dolly, Alex Dombrandt, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Maro Itoje, Nick Isiekwe, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Joe Marler, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Willis Backs: Orlando Bailey, Elliot Daly, George Ford, George Furbank, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Louis Lynagh, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Luke Northmore, Jack Nowell, Harry Randall, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Ben Youngs
