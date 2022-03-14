Hope to maintain consistency in time to come, says Shreyas Iyer

Playing under lights with a pink ball in a Day-Night Test match is challenging as most of the teams and their players are yet to get used to it. But for Shreyas Iyer who was playing his first Test under lights here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a different approach and his attacking style paid rich dividends to the team as his 92 run knocks in the first innings helped India score 252 in the first innings when at one stage India was tottering at 148 for 6. "That wasn't my normal approach but when I saw other batters struggling, I knew I had to attack. I was just trying to be one step of the bowlers. When the tail came in, I was on 55 and I added 37 more, so I wasn't too bothered about missing out on a hundred," said Shreyas Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the second innings too Shreyas Iyer top-scored by playing a knock of 67 and played an important role in taking India's second innings total to 303 for 9. "We were given a target, and I was in the mindset to play as many balls as possible. I have always dreamt about being a Test player for India and playing alongside the greats and contributing at the highest level. I hope I can maintain that consistency in the time to come," said Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer's performances in both innings helped him bag the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

