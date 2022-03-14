Left Menu

Anirban Lahiri takes one-shot lead at The Players Championship 2022

Indian ace golfer Anirban Lahiri took a one-shot lead at The Players Championship 2022 before the third round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida was suspended due to darkness on Sunday.

Anirban Lahiri during first round of 'The Players' Championship (Photo: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian ace golfer Anirban Lahiri took a one-shot lead at The Players Championship 2022 before the third round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida was suspended due to darkness on Sunday. The PGA Tour's flagship golf tournament will conclude on Monday. Seasoned golfer Lahiri, on 9-under through 11 holes of his third round, holds a slender lead over American duo Harald Varner III and Tom Hoge. He still has 25 holes to play.

Anirban Lahiri will be aiming to become the second Indian golfer after Arjun Atwal (2010 Wyndham Championship) to win on the PGA Tour and the third Asian golfer after Korea's K.J. Choi (2011) and Si Woo Kim (2017) to win The Players. The demanding Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has proven to be a bogey venue for Lahiri. In five appearances at 'The Players', he has missed four cuts and finished tied 74th in 2019. He has also been disappointed with his form all season as in 12 starts, he has missed seven cuts and has a tied 40th for his best finish. (ANI)

