Left Menu

Jharkhand scores 880 runs against Nagaland, fourth-highest in Ranji Trophy

Jharkhand batters dominated the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland to register the fourth-highest team total in the tournament's history here at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:28 IST
Jharkhand scores 880 runs against Nagaland, fourth-highest in Ranji Trophy
Jharkhand batter Kumar Kushagra (Photo/ BCCI Domestic/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand batters dominated the Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal match against Nagaland to register the fourth-highest team total in the tournament's history here at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Jharkhand batters amassed a massive total of 880 in their first innings, which is the fourth-highest team total in the Ranji trophy. The strong performance came on the back of a double-century and two other centuries.

Jharkhand batters were on the crease for 203.4 overs and were all out for 880 on Day 3. The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Kushagra was the star for the Jharkhand team as he played a mammoth inning of 266. He scored these runs in just 269 balls with the help of 37 fours and two sixes. Anukul Roy scored a quick fifty. Shahbaz Nadeem scored 177 runs from 304 balls hitting 22 fours and two sixes and Virat Singh 107 runs of 155 balls with help of 13 fours.

Hyderabad holds the highest total in the history of the Ranji Trophy. They had scored 944/6 against Andhra in 1993-94. Tamil Nadu had notched up 912 runs against Goa in 1988-89. Madhya Pradesh had also scored 912 runs against Karnataka in the 1945-46 Ranji Trophy season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022