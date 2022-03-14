Sports News Roundup: Devin Booker, Suns obliterate Lakers; Martic outlasts Raducanu, Halep tops Gauff at Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker, Suns obliterate Lakers

Devin Booker poured in 12 of his team-high 30 points during a 48-point, first-quarter explosion Sunday night that sent the host Phoenix Suns to a 140-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents. Deandre Ayton also contributed 10 points to the first-quarter flurry that put the Lakers in a 26-point hole and paved the way to a seventh loss in their last nine games despite a game-high 31 points from LeBron James.

Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on

Chelsea put aside their off-field turmoil to keep a grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United while Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. Everton's plummet towards the relegation zone continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Leeds United gained some respite with a last-gasp 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City.

Tennis-Martic outlasts Raducanu, Halep tops Gauff at Indian Wells

Petra Martic kept her composure in a seesaw battle with Emma Raducanu on Sunday to advance to the Round of 16 with a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 win at Indian Wells. Raducanu was outstanding in the first set tiebreak, spraying winners around the court, but her energy and service speed dipped in the second set as she appeared to struggle with some physical discomfort and Martic took advantage to level the contest.

NHL roundup: Sabres knock off Maple Leafs in Canadian outdoors

Vinnie Hinostroza and Peyton Krebs each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Sunday afternoon in the NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ont. Hinostroza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, also had an assist. Tage Thompson added a goal and an assist for Buffalo in the game played outdoors at the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

NFL-Brady ends retirement, says he will play for Tampa next season

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady abruptly said he would end his brief retirement on Sunday, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season just six weeks after hanging up his cleats. Brady, who had established himself as one of the greatest players in league history, stunned the sporting world with the unexpected about face.

Tennis-Australia to replace suspended Russian team in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Australia will replace the suspended Russian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, governing body International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. Russia was banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup titles following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Free agency roundup: Dolphins keep DE Emmanuel Ogbah with four-year deal

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a four-year, $65 million contract, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The deal includes $32 million fully guaranteed.

Tennis-Paul stuns Zverev, Murray overpowered at Indian Wells

Tommy Paul collected the biggest win of his career with a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory over third seed Alexander Zverev under the lights at Indian Wells on Sunday. After a strong start, the 24-year-old American's good fortune appeared to dry up in the California desert when the hard-hitting German was up a break and serving at 4-2 in the decider.

Packers sign LB Preston Smith to four-year extension

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith signed a four-year contract extension that reportedly comes with a chance to make $71 million over the next five seasons. Smith signed the deal Monday as the Packers work to reduce their salary-cap burden for 2022.

Pass Time: LeBron James records 10,000th career assist

LeBron James is the first NBA player to record 10,000 career assists, rebounds and points, establishing membership in the 10K Club on Sunday night. James and the Lakers were trailing big against the Phoenix Suns when he zipped a pass across the court to Carmelo Anthony for a 3-pointer to notch assist No. 10,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)