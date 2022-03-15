Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev number one rank, Nadal beats Evans at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev lost his world number one ranking after being defeated by Gael Monfils 4-6 6-3 6-1 in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, while Rafa Nadal beat Britain's Daniel Evans 7-5 6-3 to stay unbeaten in 2022. Monfils let out a roar as he secured the upset on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd with a backhand winner to set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Golf-Smith survives wild final round to win Players and PGA Tour's biggest winner's purse

Cameron Smith survived a wild week and a rollercoaster final round to claim a one-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri at the Players Championship on Monday and collect the PGA Tour's biggest payout, pocketing the winner's cheque of $3.6 million. Two shots back of front-running Lahiri going into the weather-delayed final round, the 28-year-old Australian held his nerve when needed, carding a six-under 66 for a winning total of 13-under 275 to capture his second title of the season and fifth of his career.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker, Suns obliterate Lakers

Devin Booker poured in 12 of his team-high 30 points during a 48-point, first-quarter explosion Sunday night that sent the host Phoenix Suns to a 140-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents. Deandre Ayton also contributed 10 points to the first-quarter flurry that put the Lakers in a 26-point hole and paved the way to a seventh loss in their last nine games despite a game-high 31 points from LeBron James.

Soccer-Chelsea put aside turmoil while Gunners march on

Chelsea put aside their off-field turmoil to keep a grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United while Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday. Everton's plummet towards the relegation zone continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Leeds United gained some respite with a last-gasp 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City.

NHL roundup: Sabres knock off Maple Leafs in Canadian outdoors

Vinnie Hinostroza and Peyton Krebs each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Sunday afternoon in the NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ont. Hinostroza, who scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, also had an assist. Tage Thompson added a goal and an assist for Buffalo in the game played outdoors at the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

NFL-Brady ends retirement, says he will play for Tampa next season

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady abruptly said he would end his brief retirement on Sunday, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season just six weeks after hanging up his cleats. Brady, who had established himself as one of the greatest players in league history, stunned the sporting world with the unexpected about face.

Free agency roundup: Dolphins keep DE Emmanuel Ogbah with four-year deal

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a four-year, $65 million contract, multiple media outlets reported on Monday. The deal includes $32 million fully guaranteed.

Tennis-Sakkari steamrolls Kvitova in Indian Wells third round

Greece's Maria Sakkari fired off five aces to make light work of Czech Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-0 in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday. The world number six won all of her first-serve points in the first set and dropped just one in the second, as Kvitova struggled with her serve, producing five double-faults across the 66-minute affair in California.

Tennis-Paul stuns Zverev, Murray overpowered at Indian Wells

Tommy Paul collected the biggest win of his career with a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory over third seed Alexander Zverev under the lights at Indian Wells on Sunday. After a strong start, the 24-year-old American's good fortune appeared to dry up in the California desert when the hard-hitting German was up a break and serving at 4-2 in the decider.

NFL-Flores challenges Goodell to have discrimination lawsuit heard in open court

Former-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores challenged National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to have his racial discrimination lawsuit heard in open court and not closed arbitration. Speaking on a conference call that included Democratic Congressmen Hank Johnson of Georgia and Hakeem Jeffries of New York who are putting forward the Fair Act which would curtail closed arbitration, Flores said he was not confident justice would be served if his case is done behind closed doors as the Dolphins have requested.

