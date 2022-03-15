Immobile breaks scoring record in Lazio win over Venezia
Ciro Immobile converted a penalty to become Lazio's all-time leading scorer in Serie A as the Rome club beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0.
The victory enabled Lazio to leapfrog Atalanta and Roma into fifth place, boosting its chances of direct qualification for the Europa League.
Immobile's second-half goal was his 144th in Serie A with Lazio, breaking a tie with Silvio Piola, whose 274 with Lazio and other teams from 1930-54 make him the league's overall record scorer.
Immobile had already surpassed Piola to become Lazio's top scorer across all competitions.
It was a perfect warmup for Lazio ahead of the Rome derby next weekend.
Venezia remained three points from safety.
