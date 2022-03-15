Left Menu

Scotland-Poland to play friendly to raise funds for Ukraine

PTI | Nyon | Updated: 15-03-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 09:31 IST
Scotland-Poland to play friendly to raise funds for Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Poland will visit Scotland to play a friendly match on March 24 now the teams no longer have semifinal playoffs in World Cup qualifying to fulfil on that date.

The match will raise funds in support of UNICEF's humanitarian response in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Poland had been scheduled to face Russia but was granted a bye to the final in its section after Russia was banned by FIFA in the wake of the invasion.

Scotland was due to host Ukraine on the same night but that match has been postponed.

The Scotland-Poland match will be at Hampden Park in Glasgow and 10 pounds ($13) from each ticket sold will be donated to UNICEF's emergency appeal. The captains of Scotland and PolandAndy Robertson and Robert Lewandowski, respectively — are UNICEF ambassadors.

The Football Union of Russia is challenging the national team's ban from soccer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022