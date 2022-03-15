Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Golf-Smith survives wild final round to win Players and PGA Tour's biggest winner's purse and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev lost his world number one ranking after a stunning 4-6 6-3 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, while fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated by American Jenson Brooksby. Monfils let out a roar as he secured the upset on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd with a backhand winner to set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Golf-Smith survives wild final round to win Players and PGA Tour's biggest winner's purse

Cameron Smith survived a wild week and a rollercoaster final round to claim a one-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri at the Players Championship on Monday and collect the PGA Tour's biggest payout, pocketing the winner's cheque of $3.6 million. Two shots back of front-running Lahiri going into the weather-delayed final round, the 28-year-old Australian held his nerve when needed, carding a six-under 66 for a winning total of 13-under 275 to capture his second title of the season and fifth of his career.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker, Suns obliterate Lakers

Devin Booker poured in 12 of his team-high 30 points during a 48-point, first-quarter explosion Sunday night that sent the host Phoenix Suns to a 140-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a matchup of possible first-round playoff opponents. Deandre Ayton also contributed 10 points to the first-quarter flurry that put the Lakers in a 26-point hole and paved the way to a seventh loss in their last nine games despite a game-high 31 points from LeBron James.

NFL-Brady ends retirement, says he will play for Tampa next season

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady abruptly said he would end his brief retirement on Sunday, announcing his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season just six weeks after hanging up his cleats. Brady, who had established himself as one of the greatest players in league history, stunned the sporting world with the unexpected about-face.

Kings F/C Richaun Holmes fined $25K

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes $25,000 on Monday for "forcibly throwing" the ball into the stands over the weekend. NBA president, league operations Byron Spruell announced the fine in a release.

Tennis-Medvedev sees path back to the top through Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev hopes Miami's ocean breeze will ease the burn from Indian Wells' desert sun, after a shock loss in tennis's unofficial "fifth major" on Monday cost him his world number one ranking. The Russian reached the top of the men's rankings last month but had scarce time to enjoy it after France's Gael Monfils knocked him out of Indian Wells 4-6 6-3 6-1 in the third round, with 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic set to regain the number-one spot.

Tennis-Paul stuns Zverev, Murray overpowered at Indian Wells

Tommy Paul collected the biggest win of his career with a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory over third seed Alexander Zverev under the lights at Indian Wells on Sunday. After a strong start, the 24-year-old American's good fortune appeared to dry up in the California desert when the hard-hitting German was up a break and serving at 4-2 in the decider.

Wizards, Warriors to play preseason games in Japan

The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will play a pair of preseason games at Saitama, Japan, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 before the official start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The NBA revealed its plans Monday night to bring games to Japan for the first time since 2019.

NFL-Flores challenges Goodell to have discrimination lawsuit heard in open court

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores challenged National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to have his racial discrimination lawsuit heard in open court and not closed arbitration. Speaking on a conference call that included Democratic Congressmen Hank Johnson of Georgia and Hakeem Jeffries of New York who is putting forward the Fair Act which would curtail closed arbitration, Flores said he was not confident justice would be served if his case is done behind closed doors as the Dolphins have requested.

Jaguars $150M spree brings WR Christian Kirk, OL Brandon Scherff

A free-agent shopping spree underway in Jacksonville has netted wide receiver Christian Kirk, offensive guard Brandon Scherff, tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Foye Oluokun and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi at a potential cost of more than $150 million. Kirk moved to the slot in Arizona last season and had his most productive season, leading to a deal that will pay him like a No. 1 receiver, reportedly averaging $17 million per season. Kirk's contract covers four years and is valued at $68 million, ESPN reported.

