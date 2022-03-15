Left Menu

Rugby League-NRLW to expand in 2023 and 2024, players receive pay hike

The National Rugby League (NRL) on Tuesday announced a string of changes to the women's edition of the tournament, including two planned expansions, the introduction of a salary cap, a pay boost and full-time contracts for marquee players. "The expansion of the NRLW competition and the introduction of the salary cap will ensure players earn substantially more income from our game.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:18 IST
Rugby League-NRLW to expand in 2023 and 2024, players receive pay hike

The National Rugby League (NRL) on Tuesday announced a string of changes to the women's edition of the tournament, including two planned expansions, the introduction of a salary cap, a pay boost and full-time contracts for marquee players. The six-team NRLW will be increased to eight teams in 2023, before additional two teams are introduced in 2024.

From the 2022 season, teams will be allotted a salary cap of A$350,000 ($251,300.00), with players receiving a 28% boost in base salaries. Clubs will also be allowed to sign two marquee players on full-time contracts, which are not part of the cap.

"Today is an exciting day for the women's game," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo. "The expansion of the NRLW competition and the introduction of the salary cap will ensure players earn substantially more income from our game. "There's still a long way to go but this is another positive step in our growth journey for the NRLW.

"Right across the game we will continue to work on to create pathways for women regardless of whether they want to play, coach, referee or be an administrator." ($1 = 1.3928 Australian dollars)

Also Read: Zoya's Marquee Collection Aeterna is An Ode to Infinite Feminine Energy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022