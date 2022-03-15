Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells

Daniil Medvedev lost his world number one ranking after a stunning 4-6 6-3 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday, while fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated by American Jenson Brooksby. Monfils let out a roar as he secured the upset on the sixth match point in front of an adoring California crowd with a backhand winner to set up a meeting with Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round.

Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal said he felt sorry for Naomi Osaka after she was rattled by a heckler during her second-round loss on Saturday night at Indian Wells, but added that tennis players needed to be ready to deal with adversities.

Osaka, who sparked a conversation about mental health in sports last year with her withdrawal from the French Open, was thrown off her game and began to cry after a person screamed, "Naomi, you suck!" early on in her 6-0 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova.

Tennis-Tsitsipas sees no negative from early Indian Wells exit

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas exited the ATP Masters at Indian Wells, but said he no longer gets too bothered by defeats - after battling severe elbow pain last season, simply competing at a high level on a tennis court is his "biggest happiness". The 23-year-old world number five started briskly against American Jenson Brooksby in the third round of the tournament on Monday before going down 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Tennis-Badosa's title defence meets Fernandez challenge; Azarenka, Kvitova exit

Reigning champion Paula Badosa outlasted friend and fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6(4) 6-1 at Indian Wells on Monday to set up a mouth-watering fourth-round clash against U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. After edging Sorribes Tormo in the tiebreaker during an 82-minute opening set, Badosa cantered through the second to remain on course to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title since Martina Navratilova won in 1990 and 1991.

Tennis-Medvedev sees path back to the top through Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev hopes Miami's ocean breeze will ease the burn from Indian Wells' desert sun, after a shock loss in tennis's unofficial "fifth major" on Monday cost him his world number one ranking. The Russian reached the top of the men's rankings last month but had scarce time to enjoy it after France's Gael Monfils knocked him out of Indian Wells 4-6 6-3 6-1 in the third round, with 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic set to regain the number-one spot.

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns scores Wolves-record 60

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 60 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half for a 149-139 win over the stumbling San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The career-high total for Towns is also an NBA high this season. His previous career-best (also the franchise mark) was 56, set in March 2018. He reached that point on Monday by the end of the third quarter, a period in which he had 32 of Minnesota's 46 points and scored his team's final nine points.

Tennis-Paul stuns Zverev, Murray overpowered at Indian Wells

Tommy Paul collected the biggest win of his career with a stunning 6-2 4-6 7-6(2) victory over third seed Alexander Zverev under the lights at Indian Wells on Sunday. After a strong start, the 24-year-old American's good fortune appeared to dry up in the California desert when the hard-hitting German was up a break and serving at 4-2 in the decider.

Wizards, Warriors to play preseason games in Japan

The Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors will play a pair of preseason games at Saitama, Japan, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 before the official start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The NBA revealed its plans Monday night to bring games to Japan for the first time since 2019.

Jaguars $150M spree brings WR Christian Kirk, OL Brandon Scherff

A free-agent shopping spree underway in Jacksonville has netted wide receiver Christian Kirk, offensive guard Brandon Scherff, tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Foye Oluokun and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi at a potential cost of more than $150 million. Kirk moved to the slot in Arizona last season and had his most productive season, leading to a deal that will pay him like a No. 1 receiver, reportedly averaging $17 million per season. Kirk's contract covers four years and is valued at $68 million, ESPN reported.

Golf-Emotional Smith savors Players win with family after long COVID separation

Cameron Smith was overcome by emotion as he savored the biggest win of his career at the Players Championship on Monday, sharing his triumph with the Australian family after being cut off from them for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old's mother Sharon and sister Mel were green-side spectators at TPC Sawgrass as Smith claimed a one-stroke win over India's Anirban Lahiri after a weather-delayed final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)