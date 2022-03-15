Left Menu

Indian Wells: Nadal enters pre-quarters; Shock loses for Medvedev and Shapovalov

World no.4 Rafael Nadal beats Great Britain's Dan Evans 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16 while Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov lost to Gael Monfils and Reilly Opelka respectively in their respective men's singles match here at the Indian Wells.

Rafael Nadal in action against Dan Evans in Indian Wells (Image: ATP Tour Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
World no.4 Rafael Nadal beats Great Britain's Dan Evans 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 16 while Daniil Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov lost to Gael Monfils and Reilly Opelka respectively in their respective men's singles match here at the Indian Wells. The 21-time grand slam champion Nadal was trailing in the opening set when he was broken in the fourth game to take trail 1-3. Despite trailing 2-4 at one stage the Spaniard made a brilliant comeback to win the first set 7-5.

In the second set, the reigning Australian Open champion broke Evans early to win the match in straight sets and with this win, his unbeaten run in 2022 continues extending it to 17 wins equaling the record of Pete Sampras in 1997 and Roger Federer in 2018. Nadal will now face Reilly Opelka of the United States of America in the Round of 16 who defeated Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4. The Canadian Shapovalov won the opening set in a tie-breaker but the American made a comeback to win the next two.

Reigning US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev lost his Round of 32 matches against France's Gael Monfils 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 which lasted for two hours and six minutes. The Russian will now lose his world number one ranking to 20-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic. The Serbian will become world number one from coming Monday. (ANI)

