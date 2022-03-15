Left Menu

Will take up four-nation proposal with Ganguly at ACC meeting: Ramiz Raja

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:43 IST

PCB chief Ramiz Raja (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Undeterred by India's lack of interest, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he will discuss his proposal to launch a four-nation ODI tournament with BCCI counterpart Sourav Ganguly during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai on March 19.

Ramiz told reporters at the national stadium in Karachi that he has proposed the tournament, also featuring Australia and England, to ensure that players from India and Pakistan get to play each other more often and to increase revenue for other member countries in the International Cricket Council.

''I will talk to Sourav Ganguly about it when we meet for the ACC meeting in Dubai. Both of us are former captains and players and for us cricket is not about politics,'' he said.

''Even if India does not go with us on this proposal, we will think about launching an annual three-nation event with Australia and England in Pakistan,'' he added.

The former captain also expressed confidence that India would come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup next year.

''I think they will come and if they don't travel to Pakistan we will see what can be done,'' he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already shot down the proposal by Ramiz saying that India was more inclined towards globalisation of the sport and not any short term financial incentive.

Sri Lanka is due to host the Asia Cup T20 format event this year and the final dates for the tournament will be finalised in Dubai with expectations it would be held just before the ICC World T20 Cup in Australia scheduled in October-November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

