Vishwanath, Vanshaj strike gold; Indians claims 39 medals at Asian Youth & Junior Boxing C'ships

Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) clinched gold medals in the men's youth competition as the Indian contingent concluded its campaign with a whopping 39 medals, including 15 gold, at the Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

The haul also included 10 silver and 14 bronze.

Indian youth boxers secured seven gold, three silver and eight bronze medals while the junior team finished with 21 medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze.

Chennai-boxer Vishwanath produced a clinical performance during his thumping 5-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Ergeshov Bekzat late on Monday night.

Later Vanshaj, who hails from Sonipat, added a second gold to youth men's tally as he registered a 4-1 win over Uzbekistan's Javokhir Ummataliev.

However, in the +92kg category, Aman Singh Bisht ended with a silver medal after suffering a 1-4 loss to the local boxer Saif Al-Rawashdeh.

Vishwanath, and Vanshaj had won silver while Aman had secured bronze in the last edition of the tournament.

Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) claimed bronze medals with semi-finals finishes in the men's section as the Indian youth team secured third place in the medals table with 18 medals.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan claimed the first and second position respectively with 23 and 22 medals.

Among youth women, Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), and Muskan (75kg) bagged gold medals on Monday.

In the junior section, Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), and Rudrika (75kg) clinched gold medals in the girls draw while Krrish Pal and Yashwardhan Singh emerged champions in the boys' competition.

The Indian junior team finished second in the medals table, behind Uzbekistan.

The Indian contingent's overall medal count was the same as the last edition held in Dubai but they bettered the gold medal tally by one to last edition's 14.

The tournament featured 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The Medallists: =========== Youth (Women) Gold: Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Muskan (75kg) Silver: Priyanka (66kg) and Kirti (+81) Bronze: Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg).

Youth (Men) Gold: Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg) Silver: Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) Bronze: Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) Junior (Girls) Gold: Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) Silver: Mahi Siwach (46kg), Palak Zambre (48kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg), Khushi Pooniya (80kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+80kg) Bronze: Krisha Verma (70kg) Junior (Boys) Gold: Krrish Pal (46kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) Silver: Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg) Bronze: Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)