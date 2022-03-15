Left Menu

Soccer-Eriksen in Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest at Euros

Christian Eriksen was called up to the Denmark national squad on Tuesday, the first time he has been selected since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship last year. Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device, which is not permitted in the Italian top flight. Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:17 IST
Christian Eriksen Image Credit: Wikipedia

Christian Eriksen was called up to the Denmark national squad on Tuesday, the first time he has been selected since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship last year. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand included midfielder Eriksen in the 23-man squad that will play against Netherlands and Serbia in friendly internationals at the end of this month.

Eriksen, 30, signed for Premier League side Brentford in January as a free agent for the rest of the season after Inter Milan had to terminate his contract due to Serie A rules. Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) device, which is not permitted in the Italian top flight.

Denmark have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

