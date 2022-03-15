Aware of the power of dangerous Mandhana and Harmanpreet, says Perry

India's potent batting line up will pose ''great challenge'' for Australia in the ongoing ODI World Cup especially having witnessed the ''dangerous'' duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur go about its business in the Women's Big Bash, feels star all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Searching for a record-extending seventh title, Australia have been on a roll in the the World Cup, winning all four of their matches so far. The Meg Lanning led-side faces last edition's runner-up India next on Saturday. ''We are constantly aware of the power in the Indian batting lineup, you know, Smriti (Mandhana) and Harmanpreet (Kaur) -- two of the most dangerous batters certainly, both played Big Bash over the summer in Australia and were very, very good there.'' ''I think they both scored hundreds in that tournament, if not got very close. I know Smriti did. I can't remember if Harman did - but yeah, so I think for us like, we've played a lot against one another lately,'' Perry added.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet and Mandhana scored fluent centuries in India's previous encounter against West Indies to power the team to a 155-run win. They take on England on Wednesday before meeting Australia.

''So it gives us a really great chance to prepare. But yeah, it's a very strong batting lineup - the Indian lineup. Yeah, and I've only mentioned two names there,'' Perry said. ''So yeah, it's going to be a great challenge for us. I think it's come really at the right time and I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be great clash,'' she added.

India had ended Australia's world-record streak of 26 successive wins in ODIs last year before conceding the three-match ODI series 1-2 Down Under.

''We obviously have played a lot of India recently and know kind of what we're going to come up against with them. ''So yeah, there'll be a few other things once we get there that we'll talk about, but in general, I think we're sort of going okay with that, and conditions won't play too much of a role,'' Perry said when asked how Australia are preparing for playing their first game at the Eden Park.

The 31-year-old, who has been in scintillating form in the World Cup picking two player of the match awards, said she and the Australian team have ''tremendous'' respect for veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.

''I think not just myself, but our entire team have a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan. You know, what she's done for the game, not just for the Indian team. But you know, the whole of women's cricket globally is just unbelievable. ''I certainly admire her longevity as well, and just how successful she's been over such a long period of time. You know, she's such a talisman for the Indian team. She's an absolute bedrock of that new ball. And it's been really, really tricky to get away.'' Goswami passed yet another milestone in her illustrious 22-year-old career last week by becoming the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the Women's World Cup.

''When you sort of had the wonderful opportunity to play against a player like that for such a long period of time. Yeah, it's hard not to just have a lot of admiration for them. It's always nice to see Jhulan - she's so I guess kind and bubbly off the field and always willing to say, g'day and have a chat.''

