Left Menu

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton plans to change his name

The seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother's surname.

ANI | Manama | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:46 IST
F1 champ Lewis Hamilton plans to change his name
Lewis Hamilton with his mother Carmen (Photo: Twitter/F1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

The seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants to change his name to add his mother's surname. The Brit whose full name is Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton plans to include 'Larbalestier' as a third middle name.

Lewis' mother Carmen Larbalestier, now Lockhart, separated from his father Anthony Hamilton when he was a child. "I'm really proud of my family's name, Hamilton," said the 37-year-old ahead of the season's opening Grand Prix this weekend in Bahrain. "None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name."

"I don't fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name. I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name," he added. In F1, Hamilton has won a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Germany's Michael Schumacher) and holds the records for the most wins, pole positions, and podium finishes, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022