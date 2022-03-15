Finland International School Pune Co-sponsors The 'Pune Club Premier League'

PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finland International School Pune co-sponsored the cricket tournament - Pune Club Premier League (PCPL) – held at 'The Poona Club Ltd' spread across 7th March 2022 to 12th March 2022. The occasion was graced by some well-known personalities of Pune, along with Ms Minna Repo (Principal – Finland International School Pune) and Mr. Shashank Goenka (Managing Director – Goenka Global Education). They embraced the occasion with their thoughtful words and encouraged the enthusiasm and zeal witnessed at the event.

Kwality Warriors won the cricket match and was felicitated by Ms. Minna Repo.

Ms Minna Repo said, ''It was a delight to witness a cricket match for the first time ever. The enthusiasm and zeal of the youth of this nation is wonderful. There were some exceptional players who have such amazing talent and potential at such a young age. The idea of being a part of this event was to encourage sports and make it a culture-driven initiative for the growth and development of the upcoming generation. Our aim is to encourage individuals to not only grow academically but also to excel in sports and other activities; that are an important part of a balanced curriculum. We, at the Finland International School, are bringing the Finnish curriculum for the Indian students, starting with Pune, thereby creating a 360-degree holistic approach of life skills and focus, to support their passions.'' Mr. Shashank Goenka said, ''We are excited to co-sponsor this event as this is our small initiative to encourage the culture of sports for the coming generation. At the Goenka Global Education, we encourage students to pursue their passion in sports and other avenues, along with excelling in the academic realm. With this event, we aim to encourage students to pursue their passion, which plays a pivotal role in the holistic development of a child in the early ages.'' Finland International School Pune is all set to launch in April 2022. This esteemed institution has trained faculty from both India and Finland, which will provide the best education practices to the students. This is the first-of-its-kind Finnish school in India, which aims at creating a sustainable education model for the students.

About Finland International School Pune Finland International School Pune is an initiative by Goenka Global Education with more than fifteen years of experience in education. Goenka Global Education believes in nurturing children to become Global Citizens, such that they identify as an integral part of the emerging world community and share values, responsibilities, empathy and respect for diversity. The vision is to build a culture of excellence by partnering with teachers and organisations empowering students with a holistic education, life skills and values that enable them to become global citizens. Goenka Global Education has introduced the Finnish curriculum in India in association with EduCluster Finland.

Finland International School Pune aims to excel at K12 school that offers a curriculum that blends with the Indian as well as the international board. A blend of various Indian boards (ICSE, CBSE, IGCSE, IB) and Finnish boards will ensure that the Indian values are integrated with the global perspectives. Finland International School Pune is providing a dual matriculation certification, in association with the Finland board as well as the Cambridge board. This will ensure that the students of this institution are one-step ahead in their education and holistic development.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Finland International School Pune.

Website: http://finlandinternationalschools.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766687/Finland_International_School_PCPL.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)