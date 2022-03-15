Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse
- Country:
- Denmark
Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.
The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.
Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.
"Christian is in a pretty good physical condition,'' Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. ''I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Qatar deploys ex-spies to blunt German's World Cup criticism
Women's World Cup: Sciver shines as England defeat Bangladesh in warm-up fixture
Mandhana cleared to continue her World Cup campaign, relief for India
Shreya Agrawal narrowly misses Air Rifle semis at Cairo Shooting World Cup
Davis Cup: Denmark's singles squad is not as deep in absence of Rune, says India's Gunneswaran