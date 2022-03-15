Left Menu

Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:18 IST
Christian Eriksen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

"Christian is in a pretty good physical condition,'' Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. ''I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do."

