Left Menu

Vihari, Abhimanyu back at Dhaka Premier League

Test specialist Hanuma Vihari and Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran are among the seven Indian cricketers featuring in the Dhaka Premier League one-day tournament.Its a free window for the domestic Indian cricketers who were not picked for the IPL beginning March 26.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:50 IST
Vihari, Abhimanyu back at Dhaka Premier League
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Test specialist Hanuma Vihari and Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran are among the seven Indian cricketers featuring in the Dhaka Premier League one-day tournament.

It's a free window for the domestic Indian cricketers who were not picked for the IPL beginning March 26. Fresh from featuring in India's 2-0 sweep over Sri Lanka, Hanuma has signed with Abahani Limited and is expected to join them after a short break in Hyderabad.

Bengal captain Abhimanyu on the other hand was back at Prime Bank Cricket Club for his third season after 2017 and 2019. It's an invitational tournament and Abhimanyu got the BCCI's clearance on Monday to fly out to Dhaka for the one and a half month long tournament.

Abhimanyu scored 30 in their 50-run win over City Club in their opening match at Savar on Tuesday.

''It gives me an opportunity to play more games and face different types of quality bowling attack,'' Abhimanyu told PTI from Dhaka.

Parvez Rasool (Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi), Baba Aparajith (Rupganj Tigers), Ashok Menaria (Khelaghar), Chirag Jani (Legends of Rupganj) and Gurinder Singh (Gazi Group of Cricketers) are the other Indian cricketers to have joined the 11-team competition.

Vihari, Aparajith, Maneria and Rasool have also played the tournament before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022