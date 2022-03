Rugby-Wales team to play Italy in Six Nations

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has named the following team to face Italy in their final Six Nations Championship match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. 15. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 9 caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 15 caps) 13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 30 caps)

12. Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps) 11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 38 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 99 caps), captain 9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 66 caps)

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 9 caps) 2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 4 caps)

3. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 37 caps) 4. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 33 caps)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 149 caps) 6. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

7. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps) 8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby – 88 caps)

Replacements 16. Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby – 1 cap)

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 42 caps) 18. Leon Brown (Dragons – 21 caps)

19. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 17 caps) 20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 53 caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 10 caps) 22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 15 caps)

23. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 19 caps)

