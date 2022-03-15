Sports News Roundup: Stenson named Europe's captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome; Falcons hoping to crash Deshaun Watson sweepstakes and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Falcons hoping to crash Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to sit down with Deshaun Watson following Monday night meetings with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, but a surprise contender for the Houston Texans quarterback entered the picture, per reports. ESPN reported the Atlanta Falcons are in the bidding as the sleeper team hoping to land Watson.

Tennis-Medvedev Wimbledon hopes could hinge on political assurance - UK minister

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian president Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at this year's Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday. Huddleston said he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning the grasscourt Grand Slam in London.

Golf-Stenson named Europe's captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

Henrik Stenson was named Europe's captain for next year's Ryder Cup on Tuesday, becoming the first Swede to hold the position in the competition's history. Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

Packers sign QB Aaron Rodgers to $150M deal, lowers '22 cap figure $18M

Aaron Rodgers signed the dotted line and made his return to the Green Bay Packers official on Tuesday with a three-year, $150 million contract that lowers his salary cap figure $18 million. Rodgers reportedly took less money than the Packers offered in hopes of making it possible for Green Bay to retain more talent.

Soccer-Russia's Dzyuba denies asking not to be picked because of events in Ukraine

Artem Dzyuba, one of Russia's all-time leading goalscorers, denied on Tuesday that he had asked the team coach not to pick him for the national side because of the conflict in Ukraine. "I didn't not join the Russian national team because of political issues. It's about family circumstances, but I don't want to go into details," he was quoted as telling the Sport-Express news outlet.

Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions while CAS deliberates on the case, it said on Tuesday. Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA had decided together that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Nordic skier-turned-musher wins 50th running of Alaska's Iditarod race

Brent Sass, a 42-year-old former college Nordic skier, glided into Nome early on Tuesday morning to win Alaska's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in the 50th year that the grueling, 1,000-mile (1,610-km) test of endurance has been run. A cheering crowd greeted Sass and his dog team when they reached the finish line on Nome's Front Street at 5:38 a.m. His elapsed time of eight days, 14 hours and 38:43 minutes was one of the fastest times in the Iditarod's 50-year history.

Tennis-Badosa's title defence meets Fernandez challenge; Azarenka, Kvitova exit

Reigning champion Paula Badosa outlasted friend and fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6(4) 6-1 at Indian Wells on Monday to set up a mouth-watering fourth round clash against U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. After edging Sorribes Tormo in the tiebreaker during an 82-minute opening set, Badosa cantered through the second to remain on course to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title since Martina Navratilova won in 1990 and 1991.

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns scores Wolves-record 60

Karl-Anthony Towns scored a franchise-record 60 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves pulled away in the second half for a 149-139 win over the stumbling San Antonio Spurs on Monday. The career-high total for Towns is also an NBA high this season. His previous career best (also the franchise mark) was 56, set in March 2018. He reached that point on Monday by the end of the third quarter, a period in which he had 32 of Minnesota's 46 points and scored his team's final nine points.

Golf-Emotional Smith savours Players win with family after long COVID separation

Cameron Smith was overcome by emotion as he savoured the biggest win of his career at the Players Championship on Monday, sharing his triumph with Australian family after being cut off from them for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old's mother Sharon and sister Mel were green-side spectators at TPC Sawgrass as Smith claimed a one-stroke win over India's Anirban Lahiri after a weather-delayed final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)