NFL-Packers quarterback Rodgers signs contract extension

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension, the NFL team said on Tuesday, a week after the reigning MVP said he would remain with the franchise. The Packers did not specify the terms of the contract but the NFL Network reported Rodgers, who has spent his entire 17-year NFL career in Green Bay, would earn $150 million over the next three years.

"We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster."

The 38-year-old Rodgers was last month awarded his fourth NFL MVP award and second in a row after a stellar 2021 season, when he led the league with a 111.9 passer rating while throwing for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. The confirmation of Rodgers' contract extension comes two days after seven-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady ended his brief retirement to announce his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 23rd NFL season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)