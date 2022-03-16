Soccer-Barcelona and Spotify agree sponsorship deal

Barcelona have signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with audio streaming platform Spotify , the Spanish club announced on Tuesday. The brand will appear on the front of the men's and women's team shirts for four seasons from the 2022/23 campaign. The company will also be the first brand to sponsor the club's stadium, that will now be called Spotify Camp Nou.

"The vision for the partnership is to create a new platform to help artists interact with FC Barcelona's global community of fans," the club said in a statement. Neither Barcelona nor Spotify confirmed the financial details of the deal, but according to Catalan radio station Rac1, the agreement is worth 280 million euros ($306 million).

Japanese retailer Rakuten has sponsored the men's team since 2017 while toolmaker Stanley Black & Decker became the official shirt sponsor of the women's team in 2018. ($1 = 0.9136 euros)

