Horse racing-Blackmore takes second successive Champion Hurdle

The 'Dream Team' of Rachael Blackmore and unbeaten mare Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row on Tuesday as roaring crowds cranked up the volume on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. The 8-11 favourite, trained by Henry de Bromhead, finished ahead of 2020 winner Epatante (16-1), ridden by Aidan Coleman, and Zanahiyr (28-1) third.

Tennis-Halep beats Cirstea in all-Romanian showdown at Indian Wells

Simona Halep dispatched fellow Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-1 6-4 and Iga Swiatek notched her third straight comeback victory as both players reached the quarter-finals of Indian Wells on Tuesday. Former world number one Halep, who won the WTA 1000 event in the Southern California desert seven years ago, cruised through the first set with help from her error-prone opponent.

Tennis-Medvedev Wimbledon hopes could hinge on political assurance - UK minister

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian president Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at this year's Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday. Huddleston said he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning the grasscourt Grand Slam in London.

NFL-Packers quarterback Rodgers signs contract extension

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has signed a contract extension, the NFL team said on Tuesday, a week after the reigning MVP said he would remain with the franchise. The Packers did not specify the terms of the contract but the NFL Network reported Rodgers, who has spent his entire 17-year NFL career in Green Bay, would earn $150 million over the next three years.

Golf-Stenson named Europe's captain for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome

Henrik Stenson was named Europe's captain for next year's Ryder Cup on Tuesday, becoming the first Swede to hold the position in the competition's history. Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion, helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions while CAS deliberates on the case, it said on Tuesday. Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA had decided together that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Badosa's title defence meets Fernandez challenge; Azarenka, Kvitova exit

Reigning champion Paula Badosa outlasted friend and fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6(4) 6-1 at Indian Wells on Monday to set up a mouth-watering fourth round clash against U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. After edging Sorribes Tormo in the tiebreaker during an 82-minute opening set, Badosa cantered through the second to remain on course to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title since Martina Navratilova won in 1990 and 1991.

Golf-Emotional Smith savours Players win with family after long COVID separation

Cameron Smith was overcome by emotion as he savoured the biggest win of his career at the Players Championship on Monday, sharing his triumph with Australian family after being cut off from them for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 28-year-old's mother Sharon and sister Mel were green-side spectators at TPC Sawgrass as Smith claimed a one-stroke win over India's Anirban Lahiri after a weather-delayed final round.

Tennis-Berrettini beats Harris to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Matteo Berrettini saved three set points to defeat South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 7-5 and advance to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells on Tuesday. The Wimbledon finalist pounded his 12th ace on match point to seal the win on a sunny day in the Southern California desert.

Soccer-LaLiga among group proposing new soccer league body in Brazil

A consortium that includes Spain's LaLiga presented a proposal to Brazil's top soccer clubs on Tuesday with the aim of creating a new league body independent of Brazil's national football confederation. The proposal envisages financial services firm XP bringing an investor to a league operated by LaLiga, the private sports association responsible for the organisation of Spain's top soccer divisions, and aided by consultants Alvarez & Marsal.

