India to host 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai

All India Chess Federation (FAIC) has announced that India will be hosting the upcoming 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai. Taking to their Twitter, AICF wrote, "It's official now....India will host the 44th World Chess Olympiad 2022 at Chennai!!"

India had bid to host the tournament after the International Chess Federation (FIDE) took the Chess Olympiad and all other official competitions away from Russia because of their military operations on Ukraine. The Chess Olympiad 2022 was supposed to take place from July 26 July to August 8. The other events that have been moved away from Russia are the first chess Olympiad for people with disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed happiness over the achievement and called it a 'proud moment'. "Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world!" tweeted MK Stalin.

The 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 will be the second major world event to be held in the country after the World Championship match in 2013 between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)