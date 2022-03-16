Left Menu

Saqib Mahmood to make Test debut for Eng against WI

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood be making his Test debut for England in the upcoming match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

ANI | Bridgetown | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:36 IST
Pacer Saqib Mahmood. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood be making his Test debut for England in the upcoming match against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. England Cricket Board (ECB) announced their Playing XI for the second Test against West Indies and made only one change from the drawn first Test in Antigua.

Mahmood will make his Test debut replacing Durham's Mark Wood, who has a right elbow injury. The first Test between West Indies and England ended in a draw and now both the teams will be squaring off for the second Test on Wednesday.

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood (Debut) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

