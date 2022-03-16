Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England ICC Women's WC match

PTI | Mtmaunganui | Updated: 16-03-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 09:55 IST
Scoreboard: India vs England ICC Women's WC match
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup league match between India and England here on Wednesday. India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana lbw b Ecclestone 35 Yastika Bhatia b Shrubsole 8 Mithali Raj c Dunkley b Shrubsole 1 Deepti Sharma run out (Cross) 0 Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Dean 14 Sneh Rana c Jones b Dean 0 Richa Ghosh run out (Sciver) 33 Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Dean 6 Jhulan Goswami c Wyatt b Cross 20 Meghna Singh b Dean 3 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1 Extra: (LB-3, W-10) 13 Total: (All out in 36.2 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-25, 3-28, 4-61, 5-61, 6-71, 7-86, 8-123, 9-129, 10-134 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 4-0-18-0, Anya Shrubsole 6 -1-20-2, Nat Sciver 4-0-16-0, Sophie Ecclestone 9-1-27-1, Charlie Dean 8.2-1-23-4, Kate Cross 3-0-23-1, Heather Knight 2-0-4-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022