Scoreboard: India vs England ICC Women's WC match

Scoreboard of the ICC Women's World Cup league match between India and England here on Wednesday. India Women Innings: Smriti Mandhana lbw b Ecclestone 35 Yastika Bhatia b Shrubsole 8 Mithali Raj c Dunkley b Shrubsole 1 Deepti Sharma run out (Cross) 0 Harmanpreet Kaur c Jones b Dean 14 Sneh Rana c Jones b Dean 0 Richa Ghosh run out (Sciver) 33 Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Dean 6 Jhulan Goswami c Wyatt b Cross 20 Meghna Singh b Dean 3 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 1 Extra: (LB-3, W-10) 13 Total: (All out in 36.2 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-25, 3-28, 4-61, 5-61, 6-71, 7-86, 8-123, 9-129, 10-134 Bowling: Katherine Brunt 4-0-18-0, Anya Shrubsole 6 -1-20-2, Nat Sciver 4-0-16-0, Sophie Ecclestone 9-1-27-1, Charlie Dean 8.2-1-23-4, Kate Cross 3-0-23-1, Heather Knight 2-0-4-0.
