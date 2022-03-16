Sports News Roundup: Horse racing-Blackmore takes second successive Champion Hurdle; Alex Ovechkin moves into third on NHL's all-time goals list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Horse racing-Blackmore takes second successive Champion Hurdle

The 'Dream Team' of Rachael Blackmore and unbeaten mare Honeysuckle won the Champion Hurdle for the second year in a row on Tuesday as roaring crowds cranked up the volume on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. The 8-11 favourite, trained by Henry de Bromhead, finished ahead of 2020 winner Epatante (16-1), ridden by Aidan Coleman, and Zanahiyr (28-1) third.

Alex Ovechkin moves into third on NHL's all-time goals list

Washington Capitals left winger Alex Ovechkin moved into sole possession of third place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list when he recorded his 767th goal on Thursday against the visiting New York Islanders. With his 37th goal of the season, Ovechkin broke a tie with Jaromir Jagr. The only players with more career goals than Ovechkin are Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).

Reports: Yankees sign Anthony Rizzo to 2-year deal

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is sticking with the New York Yankees, agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal Tuesday night, according to multiple media reports. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out clause for Rizzo after one season if he does well in 2022 and wants to return to the free-agent market. The contact isn't finalized pending a physical.

NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving erupts for career-high 60 in Nets' win

Kyrie Irving scored 41 of his career-high 60 points during Brooklyn's record-setting first half, leading the Nets to a 150-108 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win. Irving's first-ever 60-point game, breaking his previous career-high of 57 against San Antonio in 2015, featured 20 made field goals on 31 attempts. He also went 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and 12-for-13 at the foul line en route to his sixth career performance with 50-plus points.

Tennis-Holder Badosa downs Fernandez, Halep through at Indian Wells

Seeking to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title in over three decades, Paula Badosa powered past Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday while Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek also advanced. Badosa, who is looking to emulate Martina Navratilova's feat of retaining the crown in 1990-91, converted three out of her 12 break point opportunities and the Spaniard held her nerve in key moments of the tight contest to prevail.

Tennis-WTA head Simon says players should not be banned over Ukraine crisis

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) head Steve Simon has said that individual athletes should not be penalized for "decisions of an authoritarian leadership" amid concerns that players from Russia and Belarus could be blocked from competing in tournaments. Russian and Belarusian players are allowed to play on the elite ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, for which Belarus was a key staging area.

Tennis-Medvedev Wimbledon hopes could hinge on political assurance - UK minister

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is to compete at this year's Wimbledon, British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Tuesday. Huddleston said he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning the grasscourt Grand Slam in London.

Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions while CAS deliberates on the case, it said on Tuesday. Soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA had decided together that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Badosa's title defence meets Fernandez challenge; Azarenka, Kvitova exit

Reigning champion Paula Badosa outlasted friend and fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6(4) 6-1 at Indian Wells on Monday to set up a mouth-watering fourth-round clash against U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez. After edging Sorribes Tormo in the tiebreaker during an 82-minute opening set, Badosa cantered through the second to remain on course to become the first woman to defend the Indian Wells title since Martina Navratilova won in 1990 and 1991.

Tennis-Berrettini powers into fourth round, Rublev sets up Hurkacz clash

Matteo Berrettini saved three set points to defeat South African Lloyd Harris 6-4 7-5 and American Taylor Fritz survived a nearly three-hour battle with Jaume Munar to advance to the Round of 16 at Indian Wells on Tuesday. Russian world number seven Andrey Rublev had a much simpler outing against local hope Frances Tiafoe, closing out the men's action for the evening with a 6-3 6-4 win in 70 minutes.

