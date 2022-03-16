Left Menu

Cricket-Bracewell, Cleaver earn New Zealand call-ups

Uncapped players Michael Bracewell and Dane Cleaver have been included in New Zealand's squad for white ball matches against the Netherlands, the team said on Wednesday. All-rounder Bracewell, the nephew of former internationals John and Brendon, joins his cousin Doug, an established New Zealand pace bowler, in the squad after a stellar season for Wellington. Central Stags wicketkeeper Cleaver has been picked for the one-off T20 international at Napier's McLean Park next week.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:53 IST
Central Stags wicketkeeper Cleaver has been picked for the one-off T20 international at Napier's McLean Park next week. The three-match ODI series starts in Hamilton on April 2.

Tom Latham will lead both the T20 and ODI sides, with regular skipper Kane Williamson and a host of first-choice squad members unavailable due to commitments with the Indian Premier League. The ODI series will also double as veteran batsman Ross Taylor's international swansong.

Squad: Tom Latham (capt), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Will Young

