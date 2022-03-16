Rabichandra to make debut, Gurjant returns in Indian hockey team for Argentina tie

Midfielder Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh is expected to make his senior debut after being included in the 22-member Indian men's hockey squad for the double-leg FIH Pro League tie against Argentina even as striker Gurjant Singh has also returned to the set-up from a brief injury lay-off.

The match against the world number six side will be played on March 19 and 20 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Ravichandran, who was part of the Indian junior men's squad at the FIH Junior World Cup, will be the lone new face in the squad announced by Hockey India on Wednesday. In a few changes in the main squad, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak has replaced Suraj Karkera while Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh have replaced Mandeep Mor and Dipsan Tirkey in the backline.

Jaskaran Singh and Akshdeep Singh made way for Sumit and Rabichandra in the midfield.

The forward line will witness the return of Gurjant and Dilpreet Singh. Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, and Abhishek are also there.

The team, to be led by Olympic medal-winning captain Manpreet Singh, also has experienced custodian PR Sreejesh and vice-captain and star drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh. Besides, the selectors also named 10 stand-by players in Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno as well as Gursahibjit Singh, and Mohd Raheel. Commenting on the team, India's chief coach Graham Reid said, ''These games will provide great exposure for young, new players coming up the ranks, while as a team we are also getting to work out different combinations ahead of the Asian Games.'' ''Rabichandra is an exciting young midfielder who showed a solid glimpse into what he can bring to the team during the Junior World Cup. I am looking forward to seeing the defensive pressure he takes to the opposition and his uncanny control with the ball, both great assets in the way we like to play,'' the Australian said. The Indian men's team has so far played six matches in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League season and is placed second in the standings with 12 points, behind the Netherlands who are at the top with 16 points. India defeated South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost one against France (5-0, 2-5). Against Spain last month, India won and lost one (5-4, 3-5). Indian team: Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas. Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh. Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh.

Standbys: Suraj Karkera, Mandeep Mor, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Jaskaran Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Ashis Kumar Topno, Gursahibjit Singh Mohd Raheel.

