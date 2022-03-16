Women's CWC: England pacer Charlie Dean dedicates her victory over India to her family

Left Menu

England pacer Charlie Dean expressed happiness after her fiery bowling took her side to a victory against India in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here at Bay Oval on Wednesday.

ANI | Mount Maunganui | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:06 IST
Team England (Photo/ ICC/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
England pacer Charlie Dean expressed happiness after her fiery bowling took her side to a victory against India in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here at Bay Oval on Wednesday. It was a clinical performance by the defending champions as they bowled out India inside 37 overs and defeated them by four wickets.

Charlie Dean (4/23) ripped through the India top-order and Anya Shrubsole (2/20) put the polish on impressive team performance. "I don't have words to say, we're very happy, to have come back from three disappointing games and win today, I'm very happy. I just tried to keep it simple, try and build some pressure, and that worked well. When you're bowling with Sophie (Ecclestone), it makes things easier, she's an exceptional player and has shown a lot of trust in me. This is for you (family and friends)," said Charlie Dean in a post-match presentation.

Chasing 135, Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont came out to open. Jhulan Goswami bowled the first over for India and she conceded three runs. Meghna Singh came for the second over and gave a big blow to England when she sent Wyatt back to the pavilion. Wyatt was caught by Sneh Rana at the first slip. The Women in Blue looked in trouble, as Natalie Sciver as she stitched a crucial partnership with captain Heather Knight.

England reached 50/2 at the 15-over mark of their innings. Pooja Vastrakar broke the dangerous-looking partnership between the captain and vice-captain as she sent Sciver back in the 16th over. Gayakwad gave India a much-needed breakthrough and send Amy Jones to the pavilion. Harmanpreet took the catch. The returning Heather Knight fifty added the finishing touch on a late England flurry with the bat.

Earlier, only Smriti Mandhana (35) and Richa Ghosh (33) were able to play some decent knocks for India and took their team to a total of 134. (ANI)

