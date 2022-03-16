IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag looks forward to work with Ravichandran Ashwin

At the age of just 20, Rajasthan Royals' youngster Riyan Parag will be taking part in his fourth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when his team starts their campaign in Pune in a fortnight's time. The all-rounder from Guwahati already has 30 IPL matches under his belt, and is ready to make the most of his fourth season in the league.

"I started my IPL journey at the Royals, and I'm delighted that I was bought back. I know there were four teams involved in the bidding and it was nice to see that because that means I've been doing something right. But I was always rooting to come back here. Why this team means so much to me is because of the very family vibe, where everyone takes care of you, everyone is very friendly and approachable. It's just a very positive set-up which can help you develop and excel, and that is what I intend to do," said Riyan in an official statement. Reflecting on his domestic season so far, Riyan said it has been "average" for the standards he's set for himself.

"I recently played the Ranji Trophy, and even if I like missed a few 100s, I think I was in good nick and was batting well. In terms of bowling too, I got my first five-fer. So yes, there is still huge scope for improvement. The focus now is on prepping up for the IPL as I've played less white-ball cricket in the last month or so, but a few sessions of good practice should help in preparing," he said. Asked who he's most looking forward to working with, Riyan had a clear answer, "That will definitely be Ashwin. If not the best ever, he's like one of the best off-spinners going around in the world, and I'll definitely try to carry a red ball with me in the tournament so that I can get a few tips."

"But even with the white ball, I think if I can pick his brains on the varieties and all the mysteries, I think my white-ball bowling is going to be much better after the season," added the all-rounder. IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off in the first game. RR will be facing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match on March 29. (ANI)

