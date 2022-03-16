Left Menu

Captain Pant, Axar and others join Delhi Capitals squad

Skipper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel were among Delhi Capitals players who have joined the squad here ahead of the upcoming IPL season beginning on March 26.This seasons IPL matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL season on March 27.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:02 IST
Captain Pant, Axar and others join Delhi Capitals squad
Rishabh Pant (Photo/ ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Skipper Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel were among Delhi Capitals players who have joined the squad here ahead of the upcoming IPL season beginning on March 26.

This season's IPL matches will be played in Mumbai and Pune. ''Pant, Axar Patel, KS Bharat, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav assembled at the team hotel in Mumbai,'' a media statement issued by the franchise stated on Wednesday.

It said batter Prithvi Shaw, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav ''will undergo a mandatory 3-day quarantine before stepping out of their rooms.'' Pant, Axar and Bharat underwent a direct bubble-to-bubble transfer. They were earlier in the Indian team bubble for the just-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka. Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the IPL season on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022