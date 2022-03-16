Left Menu

FIA change F1 rules to avoid repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi final race drama

PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:24 IST
Formula One introduced new safety car rules to prevent a repeat of the drama surrounding the title deciding 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Race director Michael Masi, who was replaced last month, changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to overtake Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and win his first Formula One World Championship.

In order to ensure that there won't be a repeat, and after a discussion with the teams, the FIA has amended the relevant rule, which now specifies that all lapped cars must be waved past the leader if it is considered safe to do so.

A full report into the Abu Dhabi race is expected to be published during this weekend's opening Grand Prix in Bahrain.

