FIA change F1 rules to avoid repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi final race drama
- Country:
- France
Formula One introduced new safety car rules to prevent a repeat of the drama surrounding the title deciding 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Race director Michael Masi, who was replaced last month, changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to overtake Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and win his first Formula One World Championship.
In order to ensure that there won't be a repeat, and after a discussion with the teams, the FIA has amended the relevant rule, which now specifies that all lapped cars must be waved past the leader if it is considered safe to do so.
A full report into the Abu Dhabi race is expected to be published during this weekend's opening Grand Prix in Bahrain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mercedes-Benz rolls out Maybach S-Class in India
Formula 1 cancels contract with Russian Grand Prix promoter
Motor racing-'Extreme' Mercedes makes waves at Bahrain F1 test
Indian-origin doctor killed after carjackers run him over with his stolen Mercedes
Motor racing-'Extreme' Mercedes makes waves at Bahrain F1 test