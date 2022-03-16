Tennis-Djokovic expected to defend French open title - tournament director Mauresmo
Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against COVID-19, is expected to defend his French Open title according to the prevailing health restrictions in the country, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Wednesday.
"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Novak Djokovic taking part in French Open," Mauresmo told reporters, detailing plans of the claycourt major which starts on May 22.
