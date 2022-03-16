Left Menu

UEFA Champions League: Atletico win at Old Trafford to knock Manchester United out

Renan Lodi struck in the first half and Atletico Madrid's defence held firm in the second as Diego Simeone's men won at Old Trafford to progress 2-1 on aggregate against Manchester United in the round of 16 tie.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:41 IST
UEFA Champions League: Atletico win at Old Trafford to knock Manchester United out
Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United (Photo: Twitter/UEFA Champions League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renan Lodi struck in the first half and Atletico Madrid's defence held firm in the second as Diego Simeone's men won at Old Trafford to progress 2-1 on aggregate against Manchester United in the round of 16 tie. The two goalkeepers took centre stage in the first-half high on endeavour but low on chances, Anthony Elanga being denied by the head of Jan Oblak from a low Bruno Fernandes cross before Rodrigo De Paul's deflected shot was pushed away by David de Gea.

Joao Felix did have the ball in the net for the visitors but Marcos Llorente had strayed offside before teeing up the Portuguese striker. It proved a temporary reprieve for the Red Devils, though, as Joao Felix's back-heel released Antoine Griezmann, who stood up an inviting cross to the far post for Renan Lodi to head in. Ralf Rangnick's men increased the pressure after the break and nearly levelled when Jadon Sancho's ferocious volley fizzed just over. Raphael Varane thought he had forced extra time with a thumping header from Alex Telles' free-kick but Oblak continued his stunning resistance as Atletico dug in to see out the remaining time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022