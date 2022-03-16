Cricket-Australia v Pakistan test in Karachi ends in draw
The series opener in Rawalpindi had also resulted in a draw. The third and final test begins in Lahore on Monday.
The second test between Pakistan and Australia ended in a draw at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a record victory target of 506, Pakistan finished on 443-7 after a pulsating final day.
Skipper Babar Azam topscored for the hosts with a career-best 196, Mohammad Rizwan made 104 not out and Abdullah Shafique contributed 96. Nathan Lyon (4-112) was the pick of the Australia bowlers while Pat Cummins claimed 2-75.
The series opener in Rawalpindi had also resulted in a draw. The third and final test begins in Lahore on Monday.
