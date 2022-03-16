Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin extends overall lead, Goggia claims second downhill title

Shiffrin has 1,345 points in the overall standings, with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova in second on 1,189. Goggia secured her second straight World Cup downhill title in the same race with a 12th-placed finish, adding to her downhill silver medal from Beijing.

American Mikaela Shiffrin won the final World Cup downhill of the season in Courchevel, France to extend her lead in the combined standings, while Italy's Sofia Goggia claimed the downhill title on Wednesday. Shiffrin, a three-times overall World Cup champion with three Olympic medals under her belt, recovered from a disappointing outing in the Beijing Winter Games to record her 74th alpine skiing World Cup victory.

The 27-year-old clocked a time of one minute and 27 seconds to beat Austria's Christine Scheyer and Joana Haehlen of Switzerland, who were both tied for second with a time of 1:27.10. Shiffrin has 1,345 points in the overall standings, with Slovakia's Petra Vlhova in second on 1,189.

Goggia secured her second straight World Cup downhill title in the same race with a 12th-placed finish, adding to her downhill silver medal from Beijing. The Italian, whose season was thrown off course by a serious knee injury in a crash during a World Cup race at Cortina d'Ampezzo in January, finished five places ahead of Switzerland's Corinne Suter, her closest rival in the downhill standings.

In the men's competition, Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss man for 12 years to win the overall Alpine skiing World Cup title.

