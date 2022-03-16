Gaayathri and Simranpreet win in National Shooting trials

Tamil Nadu's N Gaayathri and Punjab's Simranpreet Kaur Brar won the women's 50m rifle 3 positions T1 and women's 25m pistol T2 events respectively in the National Shooting trials here on Wednesday.

Gaayathri beat Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab 16-10 in the 3P final while Simranpreet upset Maharashtra's Rahi Sarnobat 18-14 in the sport pistol gold medal match-up on the ninth day of the trials for rifle and pistol events.

However, Sift Kaur did win a gold on the day, pocketing the junior women's 3P T1 trials 16-14 over Ashi Chouksey of Madhya Pradesh, while Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan ''avenged'' her T1 loss to state-mate Manu Bhaker with a 23-19 win in the T2 junior women's 25m pistol final.

Over 3300 shooters are participating in the year's first National trials, after they had to be postponed from January because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian teams for the upcoming World Cup in Baku and Junior World Cup in Suhl are to be selected on the basis of these trials.

