Rugby-England's Ewels banned for three weeks after Six Nations red card

Ewels was sent off for a head-on-head tackle on Ireland second row James Ryan with only 82 seconds on the clock -- the earliest sending off for any team since the championship began in 1883. The independent judicial committee said his act of foul play was reckless due to his poor tackle technique as "direct and forceful contact" was made between his head and the head of the ball carrier.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:12 IST
England's Charlie Ewels was handed a three-week ban for his early red card in their Six Nations defeat by Ireland, ruling the lock out of their final game against France this weekend, the tournament's organisers said on Wednesday. Ewels was sent off for a head-on-head tackle on Ireland second row James Ryan with only 82 seconds on the clock -- the earliest sending off for any team since the championship began in 1883.

The independent judicial committee said his act of foul play was reckless due to his poor tackle technique as "direct and forceful contact" was made between his head and the head of the ball carrier. A six-week suspension was reduced to three weeks after Ewels admitted he had committed an act of foul play while his disciplinary record and conduct at the hearing was also considered.

Ewels will also miss Bath's games against Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors later this month as a result.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

