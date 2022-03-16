Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish first Briton to win historic Milano-Torino one-day race

Mark Cavendish won the 103rd Milano-Torino on Wednesday to become the first British winner of the 199-km one-day race, the oldest race on the international calendar first held in 1876. This is the perfect team for a one-day race. So now I have won Milano-Torino as well.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:20 IST
Cycling-Cavendish first Briton to win historic Milano-Torino one-day race
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mark Cavendish won the 103rd Milano-Torino on Wednesday to become the first British winner of the 199-km one-day race, the oldest race on the international calendar first held in 1876. The 36-year-old Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl Team rider finished with a time of four hours, 31 minutes and 22 seconds -- ahead of Nacer Bouhanni (Team Arkea-Samsic) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux).

"I'm particularly happy. This is the perfect team for a one-day race. We never panicked. My team mates did a solid race for me here. This is just incredible the way they've led me out," Cavendish said. "I like to win any race. I've already won Milan-Sanremo. So now I have won Milano-Torino as well. It's not always a race for sprinters, so I'm happy to have my name on the same record book as some great climbers."

Cavendish enjoyed a remarkable return to form last year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record of 34 set by Belgian great Eddy Merckx. But a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting in November left the Briton with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022