Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd to identify and ban fans who threw objects at Atletico coach Simeone

Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel soon after Atletico beat United 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory, with several bottles and objects thrown from the stands missing the Argentine coach by inches. "We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for throwing bottles.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:31 IST
Soccer-Man Utd to identify and ban fans who threw objects at Atletico coach Simeone

Manchester United are identifying fans who threw objects at Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after their Champions League match, with those guilty facing a three-year ban, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Simeone sprinted towards the tunnel soon after Atletico beat United 1-0 to advance to the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate victory, with several bottles and objects thrown from the stands missing the Argentine coach by inches.

"We are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for throwing bottles. Throwing of any objects towards the field of play is against ground regulations and subject to a three-year ban," a club spokesperson told Reuters. United could face punishment from European soccer governing body UEFA, with the incident likely to feature in the match delegate's report on the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022